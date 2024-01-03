Green parliamentary group leader Petersdotter in favor of wealth tax - Petersdotter in favor of wealth tax

Schleswig-Holstein's Green Party leader Lasse Petersdotter has spoken out in favor of introducing a wealth tax. "As far as I'm concerned, the revenue could flow entirely into education, that must be in the interests of the rich themselves," Petersdotter told the German Press Agency. In addition to cost-cutting efforts, politicians must talk about improving the state's revenue situation in the long term due to multiple crises and enormous burdens.

The budget situation is not only tight in Schleswig-Holstein, said Petersdotter. "We have hardly any opportunities for higher taxes at state level." Real estate transfer tax is the strongest lever for the federal states. "But at 6.5 percent, we have already reached the top. A further increase would be wrong."

Alexander Blažek, Chairman of the Board of the property owners' association Haus & Grund, criticized that "property owners would miss out on state revenue from property tax to invest in climate protection". The Greens must set priorities, he said, and this also applies to the budget. "The (re)introduction of the wealth tax would logically have a massive impact on rents."

Petersdotter sees the black-green coalition in Schleswig-Holstein facing difficult challenges. In the draft budget for 2024, the coalition has mainly cut one-off expenditure in order to present a constitutional draft budget. "These cuts will not solve the structural budget problems of 2025 and the following years." Difficult decisions will have to be made again next year.

There is a growing hole of several hundred million euros in the medium-term financial planning for the year. Whether more will be cut from previously permanent expenditure depends on the economic development, said Petersdotter. Cuts made by the traffic light coalition in the federal government, such as the return to full VAT for food in restaurants or the plastic tax, could improve the country's financial situation, as could an increase in investment activity and house building. "It will not work without social hardship. However, the difficult budget situation should not lead to structures collapsing."

Petersdotter is confident about the cooperation with the CDU. "We are in a very constructive working mode," said Petersdotter. Admittedly, there are also noticeable discussions within the coalition. "But there are no arguments or bickering." The political exchange is characterized by trust. "That's what these times of crisis demand of us."

The parliamentary group leader is also relying on Finance Minister Monika Heinold (Greens) in particular. The head of department, who has been in office since 2012, is a key pillar of the government. "She is pulling off an incredible program in these weeks and months." Heinold has an iron work ethic. Petersdotter did not want to comment on rumors about her departure in the course of the legislature and a possible cabinet reshuffle.

