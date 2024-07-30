Peskhkian sworn in as Iran's new president

Peseschkian had won the presidential election in Iran. The 69-year-old was the sole candidate from the reformist camp. His term will last four years.

During his campaign, Peseschkian advocated for "constructive relations" with the West. He also pushed for the revival of the 2018 nuclear deal, which was scrapped under then-U.S. President Donald Trump, hoping it would lead to the lifting of sanctions and an economic recovery.

Peseschkian succeeds the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. However, the real power in Iran lies with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has already called for continuity following Peseschkian's victory.

