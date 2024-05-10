Perspective: A mosaic of emotions towards Seinfeld and "Unfrosted"

I can't help but feel a thrill when I say in a public setting, "The waves were enraged that day, my pals...", knowing that someone who hears me has experienced the same iconic "Seinfeld" episode and will finish the sentence, grinning at the memory.

So, I'm going to be upfront. I'm a fan of "Seinfeld". About the actual comedian Jerry Seinfeld, well, it's not as straightforward. That is, especially lately.

In most of his endeavors outside his eponymous beloved sitcom (1989-1998), Seinfeld perplexes more than tickles me. His stand-up routines, which consistently garner massive hype and audiences, have made me chuckle. But I'd be fibbing if I said I'd never questioned why I was chuckling in the first place.

This uncertainty reflects slightly on my opinion of "Unfrosted", Seinfeld's recently released Netflix comedy. Critics have had differing reactions, with some criticizing this star-studded parody of the Pop Tart's creation as merely an extended "Saturday Night Live" sketch or a blatant manifestation of the recent trend of making "biopics" about corporate brands, as last year's "Air" or "Barbie" did. And if Seinfeld's goal was to satirize or subvert this trend, it seemed half-hearted at best.

However, from my perspective and that of some other viewers, these negative sentiments stemmed from expectations of depth or comedic intricacy that "Unfrosted" never intended to meet in the first place. I unabashedly embraced director-co-writer Seinfeld's lighthearted mimicry and gave credence to the playful dispute between fictional cereal proprietors — along with mascots such as Tony the Tiger (portrayed by Hugh Grant) and a Quaker parson (Andy Daly). It wonderfully depicted, in an amusing manner, a sixth-grade classroom project to create a colorful mural of antics from the early 1960s using paper and glue.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman, who typically shared my amusement, described "Unfrosted" as "the quintessential comedian's film: it flips off everything without truly endorsing it." Not only does this accurately describe the movie's strengths in my eyes, but it also aids in clarifying my own uncertainty about Seinfeld as a stand-up comedian.

Kyle Dunnigan's Walter Cronkite as an inebriated slob? Bill Burr's Kennedy sneaking off for a tryst with the Doublemint twins? Not really, but so what? It's enjoyable watching these illustrious names, including Grant, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, Amy Schumer, Christian Slater, Jon Hamm, and John Slattery (adopting their "Mad Men" personas), joining Seinfeld, who plays an uptight Kellogg's executive, in his whimsical playland, sharing the enjoyment.

Unlike his friend and occasional collaborator Larry David, Seinfeld's observational comedy lacks any lingering reflections or repercussions; it doesn't startle or defy forecasts. Plus, unlike the critically acclaimed sitcom that David and Seinfeld created together, Seinfeld's monologues don't yield any insights on what truly terrifies us about Being Human.

Yet, this isn't the terrain Seinfeld aspires to occupy. He aims to spin random, mostly trivial topics that have baffled or frustrated us, achieving the largest possible connection with his fans. It's a methodical, trusted strategy for producing amusement that has served Seinfeld well and made him a cherished and lucrative brand.

Still, I have long harbored the unsettling feeling that Seinfeld consistently dodges consequences when he delivers his suave, impeccably tailored performance. Perhaps this is just personal taste, but I've always preferred a bit more grit in my stand-up. John Mulaney looks just as debonair as Seinfeld in his act, yet there's a thrilling sensation of risk when, like in his "Baby" Netflix special from last year, he devotes most of his stage time to relating (irrepressibly, inexplicably) his chilling stories of substance abuse and recovery.

Seinfeld is not interested in destabilizing his viewers, and I'm not advocating for him to embrace controversy. However, his resolute avoidance of controversy has encountered a few tricky situations, such as when he publicly railed against "political correctness" stifling comedy while promoting "Unfrosted". He has also become more outspoken in his criticisms of antisemitism and backing Israel in its battle against Hamas, raising the question of whether people might miss the uncontroversial Seinfeld slipping through controversial situations the way his show persona often navigated protracted difficulties.

Follow us on Twitter and FacebookPerhaps the most accurate portrayal of Seinfeld's current situation occurred during the most recent "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live" when he was listed as merely a man promoting "too much press." Seinfeld acted as if he'd been worn out and disheveled by all the media appearances he's made in the past few weeks to publicize his Netflix project.

But how did he end this seemingly gloomy depiction of fatigue and stress? By slipping in yet another advertisement for his film. Seinfeld is all about business, even if it means constantly promoting himself.

If you want to label it that way.

