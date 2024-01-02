Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssoccersoccer yearmonchengladbachpersonnel problemlukas ullrichgermanystefan lainerjonas omlingerardo seoanebundesliganorth rhine-westphaliaborussia mönchengladbach

Personnel problems in Mönchengladbach also at the start

Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach are also starting the new soccer year with personnel problems. At the start of preparations for the second series, coach Gerardo Seoane was still without a number of players on Tuesday. Ko Itakura, Lukas Ullrich, Franck Honorat and Tomas Cvancara were...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane on the touchline. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane on the touchline. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - Personnel problems in Mönchengladbach also at the start

Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach are also starting the new soccer year with personnel problems. At the start of preparations for the second series, coach Gerardo Seoane was still without a number of players on Tuesday. Ko Itakura, Lukas Ullrich, Franck Honorat and Tomas Cvancara were absent for various reasons. Some professionals such as Stefan Lainer and goalkeeper Jonas Omlin are still training individually. Jordan Siebatcheu has returned to team training after a lengthy injury break.

The first test match is scheduled for next Saturday (13:00) against the Dutch first division team Go Ahead Eagles. The first Bundesliga match will take place on January 14 (5.30 pm) against VfB Stuttgart.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Suspicion of arson: man in custody

Following the fire in a terraced house in Werneck, Lower Franconia (district of Schweinfurt), the police are investigating one of the residents. The man is in custody on suspicion of aggravated arson, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday.

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
German Federal States

Three tank wagons filled with diesel derailed

Three tank wagons derailed in a shunting accident on a company site in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on Thursday. Two of them overturned, according to the fire department. No one was injured. The fire department arrived with numerous emergency services, as it was initially unclear whether fuel had...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Suspicion of arson: man in custody

Following the fire in a terraced house in Werneck, Lower Franconia (district of Schweinfurt), the police are investigating one of the residents. The man is in custody on suspicion of aggravated arson, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday.

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public