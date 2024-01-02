Soccer - Personnel problems in Mönchengladbach also at the start

Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach are also starting the new soccer year with personnel problems. At the start of preparations for the second series, coach Gerardo Seoane was still without a number of players on Tuesday. Ko Itakura, Lukas Ullrich, Franck Honorat and Tomas Cvancara were absent for various reasons. Some professionals such as Stefan Lainer and goalkeeper Jonas Omlin are still training individually. Jordan Siebatcheu has returned to team training after a lengthy injury break.

The first test match is scheduled for next Saturday (13:00) against the Dutch first division team Go Ahead Eagles. The first Bundesliga match will take place on January 14 (5.30 pm) against VfB Stuttgart.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de