- Person lacking presence after boat voyage – snapshot released

After a fruitless investigation on Wannsee, law enforcement is soliciting the public's aid and has published a photo of the absent individual. This 29-year-old was last observed on a weekday afternoon, befriending a family on a paddleboat in the large Wannsee.

The boat was positioned about 150 to 200 meters off the coast, close to the "Wannseeperle" boat rentals. Around 4:45 PM, a sightseeing vessel reportedly passed by, and the 29-year-old was seen in the water. Following that, he vanished without a trace.

His companions contacted the authorities, who initiated an exhaustive two-hour operation involving firefighters, water patrol, lifeguards, and divers. Regrettably, the endeavor yielded no results. The police are now appealing to people who might have noticed something or possess information regarding the missing man, who is described as standing between 1.75 and 1.80 meters tall, slender, and having short, black hair.

The family on the paddleboat may have some valuable information about the missing individual, as they were the last known people to interact with him before his disappearance during the boat trip. The authorities are urging anyone who was on the sightseeing vessel that passed by around 4:45 PM to come forward, as they might have seen something relevant to the boat trip where the missing person was last seen in the water.

