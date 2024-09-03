- Person encountered by approaching ICE agents and sustainably suffered fatal harm

A lady met her unfortunate end after stepping onto the rail tracks unsanctioned at Hochspeyer station. This information was disseminated by the Federal Police stationed in Kaiserslautern. The woman, aged 37, endeavored to exit the track vicinity but was clipped by an oncoming ICE 9555 train, which had issued several cautionary squawks prior to the incident. The tracks remained obstructed from 19:50 to 22:24, affecting 13 trains with a collective delay of 1,101 minutes. Arrangements for substitute transport were made. The authorities once more emphasized the perils associated with trespassing on tracks.

