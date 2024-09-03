- Persisting Teacher Scarcity Persists in MV's Educational Institutions

Despite Allen's attempts to recruit additional educators, numerous schools in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are still struggling to provide regular instruction due to a teacher shortage. Simone Oldenburg, the Education Minister, reported that 24 out of 499 public schools didn't deliver all scheduled lessons at the beginning of the school year, up from 11 the previous year. The government is implementing strategies such as deploying staff, interdisciplinary learning, and digital methods to fill these gaps quickly.

Increased Demand for Teachers

Oldenburg revealed that 631 teachers joined public schools at the start of the new academic year. Approximately 1,000 new appointments are anticipated for this year, with around 100 vacancies openly advertised. Currently, there are 11,850 teachers in public schools, and including private ones, the total is 13,920, which is around 200 more than the previous year. The student population has also grown by 1,200 to 164,200.

Only a quarter of the new hires were former student teachers who were immediately employed after completing their training. Around 200 qualified educators joined the public education system via job posting, and 240 were classified as "lateral entrants."

"The figures demonstrate that the nationwide market for fundamentally trained teachers is nearly depleted. Therefore, we're heavily reliant on lateral entrants. Without them, we'd be in trouble," said Oldenburg. These individuals are thoroughly qualified and have mentors to support them in their daily tasks. Before they begin teaching, lateral entrants undergo a three-month preparation period.

Focus on German and Math

Oldenburg highlighted innovative teaching methods introduced this school year. Primary school students in grades 3 and 4 now have an extra hour of German and Mathematics each week, requiring an additional 60 positions. A "reading belt" is also being introduced to improve reading skills across all primary school grades.

Persisting Teacher Shortage

Oldenburg stated that addressing the teacher shortage remains a significant challenge given the national demand. By 2030, more than 5,000 new teachers will be required to replace those leaving the profession, but only 2,400 graduates are expected from universities in the state. Therefore, more than half of the needed teachers must be sourced from other means, but the minister emphasized the importance of avoiding poaching from other federal states. The most significant personnel gaps are expected in rural schools, so recruitment for such positions will be intensified.

