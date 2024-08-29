- Persisting Outages Loom - Ongoing Strikes at Discover Persist

Flyers on Lufthansa's holiday airline Discover might encounter cancellations due to ongoing strikes over the weekend. The strikes were initially scheduled to conclude on Friday, but the Cockpit Association (VC) announced they'll push through till Sunday. This is VC's way of emphasizing their staunch stance in the ongoing salary dispute.

In collaboration with UFO, VC has urged cockpit and cabin crew to participate in the strike. On Wednesday, seven out of 26 scheduled takeoffs were axed at Frankfurt Airport, and a trip to Ibiza was scrapped in Munich, as per Discover. The same chaos was expected for Thursday.

These strikes primarily aim to enforce wage agreements within the Lufthansa group, after management struck a deal with Verdi. Verdi, however, only represents a limited number of pilots and attendants within the company, as per UFO and VC. Lufthansa's holiday airline, Discover Airlines, was set up in 2021, and its fleet of 27 planes serves vacation spots across Europe and beyond. About 1,900 people make up its workforce.

