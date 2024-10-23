Persisting Illness Reaches Unprecedented Heights in Germany

In the summer of 2023, DAK Gesundheit reported a staggering level of sickness among their German insured members, as the sickness rate remained at unprecedented heights. This was evident in the third quarter, a period spanning from July to September, which saw a nine percent increase in sick leave instances compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Unfortunate statistics indicate that nearly one out of every three working Germans took time off due to illness during the summer quarter. The average daily sickness rate for this period was five percent, which translates to approximately 50 sick employees out of every 1000.

DAK conceded that the high sickness rate in the summer quarter was attributable to an "unusually high figure," given the high temperatures and multiple vacation weeks. As a result, DAK CEO, Andreas Storm, called for an in-depth discussion on the underlying reasons behind this persistent high sickness rate. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, given Germany's ongoing economic challenges.

Storm cautioned against hasty decisions, such as calls to abolish telephone sick leave or debates on absenteeism. Instead, he recommended a comprehensive and thorough approach to address the issue, acknowledging that this would provide more meaningful support to both the affected individuals and businesses.

Germany experienced an alarmingly high sickness rate among its workforce during the summer of 2023, with DAK Gesundheit reporting that nearly one out of every three insured employees took time off due to illness. This trend continued in the third quarter, with Germany seeing a nine percent increase in sick leave instances compared to the same period the previous year, further highlighting the significant impact on the German economy.

Read also: