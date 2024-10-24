Persisting Elevation of Respiratory Ailments

Despite winter not being here yet, Germany is experiencing a high number of acute respiratory illness cases. According to recent data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there were approximately 6.9 million such cases nationwide in the week of October 14. This translates to around 8,200 cases per 100,000 people. Interestingly, the number of cases has decreased, particularly among schoolchildren aged 5 to 14. The number of severe cases remains minimal and is consistent with past years.

The estimated COVID-19 cases stood at 900 per 100,000 people. Due to autumn holidays in various regions, the figures might show more fluctuation and potentially increase retroactively.

Doctor's clinic samples most frequently showed rhinoviruses (29 percent), commonly known as cold viruses, and coronaviruses (19 percent). No influenza A or B viruses, responsible for flu symptoms, were detected. Approximately 1.5 million individuals sought medical help due to acute respiratory illnesses.

In total, the RKI has reported 11,580 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases during this week, slightly lesser than the previous week's count (around 12,040). Since the beginning of this season, the RKI has recorded 193 deaths linked to COVID-19 infection. An overwhelming majority of the deceased (96 percent) were sixty years or older.

The European Union has expressed concern over the high number of acute respiratory illness cases in Germany, urging for increased public health measures. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is closely monitoring the situation in Germany to advise appropriate actions within the EU.

