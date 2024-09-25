Persistent Rise in Oder River Flooding in Brandenburg Remains Unabated

The grim situation on the Oder in Brandenburg is escalating. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, alarm level four was escalated for yet another region, as announced by the local ecological authority. Post-Ratzdorf, disaster response is now required in Eisenhüttenstadt as well. Alarm level four is triggered when widespread flooding of residential areas, roads, and buildings becomes imminent, prompting disaster response measures such as organized evacuations.

As of Wednesday morning, the water level in Eisenhüttenstadt was at 6.4 meters. The ecological authority predicted a further rise throughout the day. During the same hour, a measurement of 6.1 meters was recorded in Ratzdorf.

In the afternoon, Brandenburg's Prime Minister, Dietmar Woidke (SPD), was scheduled to evaluate the state of affairs in the two most impacted regions, according to announcements from Potsdam's state chancellery. Initially, he was set to tour Eisenhüttenstadt, followed by Ratzdorf.

