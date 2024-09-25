Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsAlert level

Persistent Rise in Oder River Flooding in Brandenburg Remains Unabated

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Deteriorating flood situation on the Oder in Brandenburg
Deteriorating flood situation on the Oder in Brandenburg

Persistent Rise in Oder River Flooding in Brandenburg Remains Unabated

The grim situation on the Oder in Brandenburg is escalating. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, alarm level four was escalated for yet another region, as announced by the local ecological authority. Post-Ratzdorf, disaster response is now required in Eisenhüttenstadt as well. Alarm level four is triggered when widespread flooding of residential areas, roads, and buildings becomes imminent, prompting disaster response measures such as organized evacuations.

As of Wednesday morning, the water level in Eisenhüttenstadt was at 6.4 meters. The ecological authority predicted a further rise throughout the day. During the same hour, a measurement of 6.1 meters was recorded in Ratzdorf.

In the afternoon, Brandenburg's Prime Minister, Dietmar Woidke (SPD), was scheduled to evaluate the state of affairs in the two most impacted regions, according to announcements from Potsdam's state chancellery. Initially, he was set to tour Eisenhüttenstadt, followed by Ratzdorf.

Given the escalating situation, the alert level in Eisenhüttenstadt was raised to level four, matching that of Ratzdorf. This indicates that widespread flooding is imminent and disaster response measures, including organized evacuations, will be implemented.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public