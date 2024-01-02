Weather forecast - Persistent rain increases the risk of flooding again

New persistent rain is likely to cause water levels to rise again in many places in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the Ministry of the Environment, following an easing of the flood situation over the New Year's Eve weekend, new rainfall has already caused the first small bodies of water to rise again. A ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that whether this situation will continue to worsen depends on further rainfall. "We can therefore not give the all-clear for the flood situation," he emphasized.

Weather forecast

The German Weather Service (DWD) is still expecting heavy rain in parts of NRW. This could cause the water levels of streams and smaller rivers to rise, particularly in South Westphalia and the Bergisches Land region. Road flooding is also possible, the DWD warned on Tuesday morning. In some regions, 60 to 80 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall by Thursday morning. The flood forecasting center expects water levels on the Rhine to rise again from this Wednesday.

Emergency services

According to the Ministry of the Interior, more than 300 firefighters were deployed across the country on Tuesday morning to protect against flooding. That was about a third more than on New Year's Day, a ministry spokesman told the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf.

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is expecting an increased number of deployments in the coming days due to the expected continuous rainfall. "The THW is ready to continue providing help quickly and effectively," said a spokesperson. As of Tuesday morning, the THW NRW is deployed in the Münsterland, Weserbergland, Ruhr region and especially Hamm and Minden. The main focus of the operations is sandbag filling, dyke defense, pumping work and ferry operations. As of Tuesday morning, the THW has a total of 38 emergency personnel on site.

Water levels

According to the Ministry of the Environment, water levels have initially continued to fall across the country. Flood warning levels 1 to 2 were only reached at 23 of 104 measuring stations on Tuesday morning. The highest flood warning level 3 was also reportedly no longer reached on the Weser. The pressure on the dykes and protective structures is continuing. There is currently no indication of a critical situation on a section of dyke, the ministry spokesperson explained on Tuesday morning. The majority of the dams are therefore carrying out precautionary relief measures.

Regional situation

Several district governments stated that the authorities are continuing to monitor the situation carefully. "In the administrative district of Düsseldorf, we are particularly concerned about the dyke at Ruhrpark in Oberhausen if the water level rises again," said a spokeswoman. The dyke has been secured as well as possible and is being closely monitored. Due to the heavy rainfall forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in particular, the Ruhr is expected to rise again as far as the areas of the dyke secured with fleece and sandbags. The Düsseldorf district government is prepared for this and will then decide on further immediate safety measures.

The Münster district government also stated that the all-clear could not yet be given. The predicted continuous rain will lead to a slight rise in water levels, although the highs of the past few days are not expected to be reached, said a spokeswoman. The dykes are currently stable despite being soaked and are being continuously monitored by the emergency services. Nevertheless, the dykes should not be entered in the current situation. Around 100 firefighters are working in the Münster administrative district alone. In addition to the fire department, other helpers are also involved.

Although the Detmold district government does not expect the flood situation to worsen, it does not expect it to ease completely either. This was explained by a spokesperson on Tuesday. As the district of Minden-Lübbecke and the city of Minden announced on Tuesday, drinking water should continue to be boiled in certain parts of Minden. The district's health department had issued the "boiling order" on Friday after the massive flooding had led to drinking water contamination with bacteria in the city.

According to a spokesperson on Tuesday, the situation in the administrative district of Arnsberg could be described as tense but stable. "Precipitation will be carefully monitored over the next few days for further developments," he assured. According to a spokesperson, the situation in the administrative district of Cologne was calm on Tuesday morning: "The forecast weather situation will require close attention in the coming days." So far, however, there are no indications of any acute danger on the dykes, it said.

Source: www.stern.de