Storm - Persistent rain further increases the risk of flooding

Following the persistent rainfall, the water levels in the waters of Rhineland-Palatinate have continued to rise significantly. As the Flood Forecasting Center of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment announced on Saturday, in the catchment areas of the rivers Sieg, Wied, Saynbach and Lahn, the values corresponding to a flood that occurs approximately every two years were exceeded at some gauges. Further rising water levels are also expected on the Rhine.

At the Maxau gauge on the Upper Rhine, the reported height of seven meters was exceeded on Friday evening. A peak is expected here on Christmas Eve. The water levels on the Sieg and its tributaries have also reportedly risen sharply. On the Wied, the water levels are at a high level just below a flood, which occurs approximately every two years.

On the Lahn, the reported levels of four and a half and five and a half meters respectively were exceeded at the Diez and Kalkofen gauges on Saturday morning. According to the state office, they are expected to continue to rise until Sunday. After that, water levels are forecast to fall.

According to the information, the water level on the Moselle at the Trier gauge has also risen. It is only slightly likely that the reported height of six meters will be exceeded for a short time until Sunday, but this cannot be ruled out for the holidays.

Flood report State Office for the Environment RLP

Source: www.stern.de