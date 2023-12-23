Weather - Persistent rain further increases the risk of flooding

The persistent rain is further exacerbating the flood situation in Hesse. According to the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) in Wiesbaden on Saturday, reporting level 1 has currently been exceeded at 29 gauges and reporting level 2 at six gauges. The catchment areas of the Eder, Diemel and the upper reaches of the Fulda, the western part of the Lahn catchment area and the Kinzig are particularly affected. According to HLNUG, an exceedance of reporting level 3 cannot be ruled out in northern Hesse.

Accordingly, reporting level 2 has been exceeded at the Schmittlotheim/Eder and Dalwisksthal/Orke gauging stations. The latter could rise to reporting level 3 on Saturday evening. In the Lahn catchment area, reporting level 2 has been exceeded at the Etzelmühle/Salzböde, Gießen-Klärwerk/Lahn and Leun/Lahn gauges, and in the Hessian section of the Neckar at the Rockenau/Neckar gauge. According to HLNUG, the flood situation is expected to worsen further on many watercourses within Hesse by Christmas Eve.

On the Werra and Weser, the authority expects the first flood levels to be exceeded from Saturday afternoon. Exceedances of higher reporting levels are also possible. For example, the Bad Karlshafen gauge on the Hessian section of the Weser is expected to exceed reporting level 2 on Sunday night and will probably also exceed reporting level 3 on Sunday morning.

According to HLNUG, the Marburg/Lahn gauge in the Lahn catchment area will rise to reporting level 2 by Saturday afternoon. In southern Hesse on the Kinzig, the Gelnhausen gauge may also reach reporting level 2 on Sunday morning.

The water levels on the Rhine and Main will also continue to rise. In addition to the already exceeded reporting level 1 at the Mainz gauge, reporting level 1 could be exceeded at the Worms gauge on the Rhine on Christmas Eve. From the beginning of next week, further exceedances of reporting levels are to be expected. Reporting level 1 is also expected to be exceeded on the Main from the beginning of the week. The Neckar will crest during the course of the day and water levels are expected to fall.

Reporting level 1 is reached as soon as a body of water is full to the brim and in some places the water is already overflowing its banks. According to HLNUG, reporting level 2 corresponds to a "major flood", which floods properties close to the banks and occasionally causes cellars to overflow. From reporting level 3, villages are enclosed by floodwater and roads are impassable.

Flood situation in Hesse

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de