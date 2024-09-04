Persistent postponement of the freighter Verity's recuperation is underway.

Today was intended to be the day for concluding the salvage operation of the 2023-sunken freighter "Verity's" final part. But yet again, complications surfaced. This time, the railing which was used to secure the chains for pulling the ship's front portion from the ocean floor broke off. As a consequence, divers have to be summoned once more, thereby postponing the salvage operation further.

According to Marc Antony Rooijakkers, one of the salvor leaders, the chains tied to the ship for pulling its front part from the seabed slipped off and descended into the ocean. The chains had been attached temporarily to the "Verity's" railing. Despite having the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping in Bonn deploy a powerful European crane to aid in this salvage operation, the work is severely hampered by the weather and tidal conditions. "Our working hours are limited," stated Rooijakkers. Initially, it was planned to salvage the significant remainder of the wreckage today, but currently, it's uncertain if that will still happen.

Originally, one of Europe's strongest floating cranes, the Hebo Lift ten, was deployed to salvage this split wreck. This crane boasts the capability to lift up to 2200 tons. On Friday, the wreck's rear section was salvaged. The freighter had already been split into two sections underwater. These wreckage parts are scheduled to be secured on a platform, towed to the Netherlands, and disposed of properly. A restricted area with a 1-nautical-mile radius surrounds the site due to the salvage operation.

Five casualties reported after collision

The 91-meter-long coastal motor ship "Verity", with a crew of seven, collided with the Polesie freighter on October 24, 2023. The collision site is located approximately 22 kilometers southwest of the high-sea island of Helgoland and 31 kilometers northeast of the East Frisian island of Langeoog. As a result of the collision, the "Verity", sailing under the British flag, sank. Authorities presume that five of the seven seafarers aboard died in the accident. Two seafarers were rescued from the water at the time of the collision.

Immediately post the accident, the captain was recovered dead, and another body was discovered in the salvaged rear section on Friday. Three more seafarers are still missing. The wreck lies in a depth of approximately 40 meters and poses a threat to shipping. On the other hand, the Polesie, carrying 22 people on board, remained seaworthy following the accident.

Due to the broken railing, the divers were summoned to reattach the chains, potentially leading to further delays in the salvage operation of the shipwrecked "Verity". Despite the deployment of a powerful crane and favorable weather conditions, the salvage operation has been hampered by the loss of the chains tied to the ship's railing.

