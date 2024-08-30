Skip to content
Persistent Forest Fire Continues to Spread on Previous Military Exercise Site in Brandenburg

A significant forest blaze is engulfing a previous military drill site close to Jüterbog, a city in Brandenburg. According to reports from Jüterbog's fire department on Friday, approximately 67 hectares of forested landscape have been engulfed. The regional control center in Brandenburg...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read

Smoke emission is escalating noticeably, she mentioned. It's advisable for locals to steer clear of the impacted zone, keep tabs on updates via news sources, and heed alerts from both the law enforcement and the firefighters. Secure your windows and doors, deactivate ventilation and air conditioning units.

Besides the firefighters, the national police force is also joining the effort to put out the flames. As per her update, a police helicopter released 45,000 liters of water using a bucket on Thursday. Earlier, on Thursday, the municipality of Jüterbog had alerted the public about the wildfire. Sadly, the spread of the affected area continued through Friday.

The national police force is joining forces with the firefighters to combat the wildfire. Due to the intense heat, the firefighters are continuously fighting the wildfire to prevent its spread.

