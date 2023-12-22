Almuth Schult - Permanent member of the "Sportschau" team

Former soccer goalkeeper Almuth Schult (32) will be a permanent member of ARD's live soccer broadcasts in the future. According to a statement from the broadcaster, Schult will be working as an expert and co-commentator with a focus on women's soccer. She will also join the team for the men's live match broadcasts.

"I am very grateful to ARD for the trust they have placed in me," said the 2017 world goalkeeper in her statement. The experiences of the last few years have opened up many new perspectives for her and given her the opportunity to be close to soccer even in times away from the pitch. "It's also a lot of fun working with the different editorial teams and getting to know new people all the time," continued Schult.

Almuth Schult has already worked for ARD several times

ARD sports coordinator Axel Balkausky also had his say, describing Schult as a "great asset": "We have already come to know and appreciate her expertise, her clever and clear analyses and her friendly and open manner during our broadcasts of the last two major men's soccer events." It is therefore all the better to welcome her as a permanent member of the"Sportschau" team.

Schult already worked for ARD in 2021 as an expert at the 2021 European Men's Football Championship. Since October 2022, she has been working as an expert and co-commentator for matches in the men's Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Women's Champions League for the streaming service DAZN. She was also an expert for ARD at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In her career, the mother of three young children became German champion six times with VfL Wolfsburg, won the cup eight times and won the Champions League in 2014. She triumphed with the national team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and won the European Championships in Sweden in 2013. In total, she has stood between the posts 66 times for the DFB team.

Source: www.stern.de