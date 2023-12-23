Rhine-Neckar district - Perfume thief injures drugstore employee

An unknown person has stolen perfumes with a total value of around 1000 euros from a drugstore in Sinsheim(Rhine-Neckar district) and injured an employee. The perpetrator put several bottles in a plastic bag on Friday afternoon and left the store without paying, the police said on Saturday.

The employee had observed the thief and approached him outside the store. A scuffle ensued, during which the stranger took irritant gas out of his bag and sprayed it in the direction of the employee. The employee suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The perpetrator fled on foot. The police are investigating the robbery.

Police statement

