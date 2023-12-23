World Cup - Perfect season: snowboarder Hofmeister wins again

Germany's showcase snowboarder Ramona Hofmeister has continued her perfect season in the World Cup. The 27-year-old won the parallel slalom in Davos, her third race of the winter.

The athlete from Bischofswiesen in Upper Bavaria beat Lucia Dalmasso from Italy in the final. Before her pre-Christmas success in Switzerland, Hofmeister had already won the parallel giant slaloms in Carezza and Cortina d'Ampezzo. She is the clear leader in the overall World Cup.

"There's the hat-trick," said Hofmeister after her coup. "I'm lost for words, it's incredible. It's simply amazing, I'm fully in the flow." The three-time overall World Cup winner and 2018 Olympic bronze medallist now has 18 victories in the World Cup. "I wouldn't need the Christmas break right now, I could just carry on racing," she flattered. Hofmeister's teammate Melanie Hochreiter was eliminated in the round of 16 against Dalmasso.

After a disappointing season so far, Stefan Baumeister at least made it to the knockout phase in the men's event, but was eliminated in the first round. The victory went to Daniele Bagozza from Italy. On January 13, the parallel giant slaloms continue in Scuol, Switzerland.

