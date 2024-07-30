- Pérez still in Red Bull after the summer break

Sergio Pérez will reportedly keep his seat at reigning champions Red Bull despite recent speculation. The 34-year-old Mexican's poor performances have not deterred the Formula 1 team from continuing to back him after the summer break, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Team principal Christian Horner is said to have informed staff at the Milton Keynes base of this decision.

"Checo remains a Red Bull driver despite recent rumors," Horner reportedly said in his address. "We're looking forward to seeing him deliver on track where he's excelled before." The next race in this season is set for August 25 in Zandvoort, Netherlands, where Pérez's teammate Max Verstappen will be racing at home.

Pérez's struggles could pose a threat to Red Bull's team title bid

Red Bull's decision to stick with Pérez is somewhat surprising, given that Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko have publicly criticized his performances in recent weeks. Pérez has shown fight but also appeared rattled. He currently lies seventh in the drivers' standings with 131 points, trailing triple world champion Verstappen, who leads with 277 points. Pérez's weak performances could pose a problem for Red Bull's title defense, especially in the constructors' championship, which determines the distribution of prize money in Formula 1.

There are also no personnel changes expected at Red Bull's second team, AlphaTau, according to a BBC report. Both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are set to continue with the team after the summer break, despite speculation that they could be promoted if Pérez were to leave.

