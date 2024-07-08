Food warning - Pepper bites recalled due to listeria risk

Pepperbiters of the upper Swabian meat specialist Buchmann are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination. The affected batch number is L250624 of the sausages with the minimum shelf life date of 2nd August 2024, according to the "lebensmittelwarnung.de" portal. The product of the company from Grümkraut has been on sale at self-service counters in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria since June 25, 2022. Customers can return the packages according to the statement at the respective sales outlets. The purchase price will be refunded.

During routine testing, Listeria bacteria were detected, it continued. A Listeria infection usually manifests itself within 14 days with diarrhea and fever. In particular, pregnant women, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems can develop severe disease courses with septicemia and meningitis. Unborn children can also be harmed if the mother does not show symptoms.

Anyone who has consumed the affected sausages and has severe or persistent symptoms should seek medical help and mention the possibility of a Listeria infection. Pregnant women who have consumed this food, even without symptoms, should also seek medical treatment and consult a healthcare professional.

Concerned consumers in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, who have purchased peppershot sausages from Buchmann since June 25, 2022, should check their batch number for L250624 and the minimum shelf life date of August 2, 2024. The trade industry should be aware that a food warning has been issued for the affected batch due to the detection of Listeria bacteria during a routine check. Consumers from both regions should prioritize their health by monitoring their symptoms closely if they have consumed the contaminated sausages, as Listeria can cause severe symptoms in certain groups such as pregnant women, seniors, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Regularly checking food products for bacteria like Listeria during routine checks is essential to maintain consumer health and uphold the safety standards of the food trade industry in areas like Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

