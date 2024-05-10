People's dissatisfaction with the economy is at its worst level since November.
The survey revealed that people are preparing themselves for even more cost hikes in the upcoming year than what was previously recorded.
This article will be updated as new information becomes available.
Source: edition.cnn.com