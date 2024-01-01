Haltern am See - People venture into the cool water for a New Year's swim

In truly chilly temperatures, hundreds of people ventured into a reservoir in Haltern am See on New Year's Day - and often in a frighteningly good mood. Many participants in the so-called New Year's swim for a good cause came to the event in disguise on Monday.

Organizer Jürgen Schlichting from the Lions Club spoke of 590 registered swimmers. The water temperature was just six to seven degrees Celsius. The weather app showed an outside temperature of eight degrees - "and it felt like four because of the wind". "But everything was okay," said Schlichting. "People had fun."

The proceeds from the New Year's swim, which was held for the fifth time this year, will go to the food bank in Haltern am See.

Source: www.stern.de