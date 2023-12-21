Tariffs - People on strike in the retail sector in Berlin and Brandenburg

In the warning strikes in the retail sector shortly before Christmas, 1300 employees in Berlin and Brandenburg stopped work on Wednesday. This was announced by the trade union Verdi on Thursday. Verdi has called on employees to take industrial action up to and including Saturday, the day before Christmas Eve. The union has not yet announced any participation figures for Thursday.

The wage dispute in the retail sector has been going on for months and has recently been accompanied by many warning strikes. The impact on customers has been minimal and there have generally been no store closures. Among other things, Verdi is demanding at least 2.50 euros more per hour in all regions in the retail sector and a one-year wage agreement. Depending on the federal state, there are further demands.

On December 28, a pilot round in Hamburg should bring a breakthrough in the deadlocked conflict. After more than 60 unsuccessful bargaining rounds in the various bargaining regions and one inconclusive top-level meeting, the umbrella organization HDE offered the trade union Verdi a negotiation date in the Hanseatic city on Thursday.

The union's Hamburg negotiator, Heike Lattekamp, said that the employees were urgently waiting for a wage agreement, which must also bring "tangible improvements". "We are therefore pleased that the HDE has accepted our proposal to continue negotiations on December 28 and are looking forward to the date."

Source: www.stern.de