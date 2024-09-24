Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsbusiness

People in the United States are expressing concerns about employment opportunities.

The sluggish employment scene in the United States is negatively impacting individuals' psychological states.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
U.S. citizens are expressing concern about the employment landscape
U.S. citizens are expressing concern about the employment landscape

People in the United States are expressing concerns about employment opportunities.

Recent findings from The Conference Board's consumer survey reveal a significant shift in American sentiment towards the nation's economic condition and forthcoming job market. The Consumer Confidence Index plummeted to 98.7 in September, marking a significant drop from August's revised figure of 105.6. Surprisingly, this decline surpassed economists' projections.

As Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, claimed in a statement, "Consumer confidence took a sizable dip in September, approaching the lower end of the persisting range observed over the past two years." September's downturn was the most substantial since August 2021, and every component of the Index showed deterioration.

This situation is continually evolving and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Businesses might be impacted significantly due to the decline in consumer confidence, as spending habits may change. The current downturn in consumer sentiment towards the nation's economy and job market could potentially influence various business decisions.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public