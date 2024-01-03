Possible evacuation - People in Oldenburg continue to arm themselves against flooding

In the city of Oldenburg, people are continuing to arm themselves against the floods. On Wednesday, residents living in streets threatened by water will be able to obtain sandbags. "The affected residents can use these sandbags to seal openings in their homes, such as cellar entrances and doors," the city announced on its website. It pointed out that the sandbags will only be issued to residents of certain affected streets. The city had already distributed sandbags to residents in the past few days.

The flood situation on the Hunte in Oldenburg has been tense for days. Emergency services have erected a mobile dyke - over a length of around two kilometers. The dyke in Sandkruger Straße is a precautionary measure in case the Hunte dyke can no longer withstand the masses of water. Due to the flooding, several hundred people in Oldenburg should prepare for a possible evacuation.

