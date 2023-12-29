Left Party parliamentary group - People in need of care delay moving into a home due to costs

According to the Left Party parliamentary group, many people in need of care in Thuringia are putting off moving into a care home. The reason for this is the high costs of care homes, said Ralf Plötner, a member of the Left Party in the state parliament, on Friday. He said that elderly people should be cared for at home for as long as possible. In the opinion of the health politician, the subsidy introduced by the care insurance funds for nursing home residents to relieve the burden, which will be increased in 2024, does not mean a fundamental improvement in the situation.

According to an evaluation by the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds, €2,248 per month was due in Thuringia on July 1 of this year for a place in a nursing home for the first year - €391 more than a year earlier. According to the figures currently available, around 23,700 people in Thuringia live in a care home - out of a total of just under 167,000 people in need of care (as at the end of 2021).

Since 2022, in addition to payments from the care insurance fund, there has been a relief supplement for care home residents, the amount of which depends on the length of stay. According to the MP, the supplement will be increased at the start of the new year. For a stay of up to one year in a care home, it will then amount to 15 percent of the costs to be borne by the resident instead of the current 5 percent.

"As long as the care system continues to be financed on the backs of those in need of care and co-payments continue to rise, such supposed relief will only act as a short-term brake on costs," explained Plötner.

