People in MV celebrate New Year with fireworks - police on duty

People in the north-east celebrated the New Year with lots of fireworks. But there was also a lot for the police to do.

New Year's Eve rockets explode over the new pier in Prerow.
People in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern celebrated the New Year with rockets and firecrackers. There was a spectacular fireworks display at the new pier in Prerow on the Darß. Hundreds of onlookers watched the traditional fireworks display on the Baltic Sea beach on New Year's Eve.

However, there were also several incidents that kept the police in the jurisdiction of the Rostock police headquarters busy. Officers were called out to a total of 30 fires, most of which involved burning garbage cans or old clothes containers, as the police reported on New Year's morning. There were also minor fights and arguments. A total of 20 incidents were recorded "in which people were harmed by assault", the police reported in the morning.

According to the police, around 400 revellers gathered on Margaretenplatz in the Kröpeliner-Tor-Vorstadt district of Rostock. Several Christmas trees were set on fire there, but were quickly extinguished by the fire department.

In front of a discotheque in Schwerin, a 21-year-old man reportedly attacked and insulted police officers. The man was briefly handcuffed. The officers were not injured.

In total, the Rostock Police Headquarters emergency control center counted 357 emergency calls between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

PM Rostock police

Source: www.stern.de

