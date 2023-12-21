Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewschristmaschampagnesmoked salmonpariseat & drinkconsumer goodsfrancepastedtraditionalinflationbfm tvturn of the year

People in France save on champagne and pâté

Sparkling wine instead of champagne and trout instead of salmon: people in France save before Christmas and the New Year This is also due to inflation.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
At Christmas and the turn of the year, people in France like to serve up really good food - but....aussiedlerbote.de
At Christmas and the turn of the year, people in France like to serve up really good food - but this year they are skimping on champagne, smoked salmon and foie gras. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Tradition - People in France save on champagne and pâté

The French like to eat really well at Christmas and New Year - but this year they are cutting back on champagne, smoked salmon and foie gras. Inflation is to blame, reported BFMTV, citing data from consumer research company NielsenIQ. Between October 30 and December 10, sales of champagne fell by 20.1 percent and foie gras by 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The volume of smoked salmon sold was 10.8% lower than in the previous year. Sales of Christmas chocolate fell by 9.1 percent.

Consumer researchers point to inflation, which remains particularly high for food, as the reason for the reluctance to buy luxury foods and drinks. However, people in France will not be sitting in front of empty plates at Christmas and New Year's Eve dinners. Instead, as stable or slightly higher sales volumes show, they are turning to slightly cheaper substitute products. These include smoked trout, sparkling wine, liver sausage and ordinary chocolate. Retailers are now responding to consumers' thriftiness with price reductions on traditional Christmas products.

Report BFMTV

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public