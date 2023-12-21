Tradition - People in France save on champagne and pâté

The French like to eat really well at Christmas and New Year - but this year they are cutting back on champagne, smoked salmon and foie gras. Inflation is to blame, reported BFMTV, citing data from consumer research company NielsenIQ. Between October 30 and December 10, sales of champagne fell by 20.1 percent and foie gras by 20.4 percent compared to the same period last year. The volume of smoked salmon sold was 10.8% lower than in the previous year. Sales of Christmas chocolate fell by 9.1 percent.

Consumer researchers point to inflation, which remains particularly high for food, as the reason for the reluctance to buy luxury foods and drinks. However, people in France will not be sitting in front of empty plates at Christmas and New Year's Eve dinners. Instead, as stable or slightly higher sales volumes show, they are turning to slightly cheaper substitute products. These include smoked trout, sparkling wine, liver sausage and ordinary chocolate. Retailers are now responding to consumers' thriftiness with price reductions on traditional Christmas products.

