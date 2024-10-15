People in Britain express interest in administering weight-loss injections to obese individuals who are unemployed.

The expanding waistlines of the populace are putting a considerable strain on the British health service, as reported by British media. The administration intends to tackle this issue by administering weight loss injections, ultimately revitalizing the economy as well.

Prime Minister Keith Starmer expressed his sentiments on BBC, stating, "These drugs are extremely advantageous for those seeking to shed pounds, who genuinely require weight loss, and are vital for the economy, enabling individuals to rejoin the workforce."

Starmer further elaborated, emphasizing the need to "alleviate pressure" on the health service, which finds itself in a state of crisis due to years of inadequate funding. Weight loss injections, he suggested, could be a viable solution.

In an article for The Telegraph, Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted the significant financial burden the expanding waistlines of the populace pose on the British health service, amounting to a whopping £11 billion (approximately €13.4 billion) annually - surpassing the cost of smoking.

Thousands of Overweight Individuals Sought

On Monday, the government revealed its collaboration with American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, manufacturers of the Mounjaro weight loss injection. Eli Lilly has pledged an investment of £279 million in the UK.

The efficacy of Mounjaro will be examined at an "innovation lab" situated near Manchester over a five-year period. According to The Telegraph, this study will involve 3000 overweight individuals, including the unemployed, temporarily employed, or those on sick leave, exploring the possibility of their return to work with the aid of the weight loss injection.

Ozempic and Wegovy, popular weight loss injections, are produced by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. Mounjaro was first introduced in the US back in 2022 and received approval in the UK in February this year. Eli Lilly also operates a plant in Germany, located in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate.

As of January 2023, approximately 26% of adults in the UK are classified as obese, while 38% are considered overweight. The unemployment rate for August was 4%, with an estimated 1.39 million individuals aged 16 and above out of work. Additionally, 9.26 million people between the ages of 16 and 64 are not part of the labor force.

