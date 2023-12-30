Mannheim - People demonstrate against police violence

At a rally under the slogan "How many more?", people in Mannheim demonstrated against escalating police violence. The background to this was several incidents in which someone was killed. According to a police spokeswoman, 180 to 200 people responded to the call to demonstrate in the city center on Saturday. A co-organizer of the rally spoke of around 250 participants. The action was reportedly peaceful.

It was prompted by the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man by a police officer in Mannheim on the day before Christmas Eve. The public prosecutor's office and the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA) are investigating the incident.

Because people had died in police operations in Mannheim and the region in the past, the "Initiative 2. Mai" had organized both the rally and a vigil. Around 500 people attended the latter on Wednesday evening. The co-organizer explained that the number was significantly higher than at the rally because the vigil was held near the scene of the crime and many local residents took part.

The initiative is named after an incident on May 2, 2022, in which a mentally ill man died as a result of a police operation in Mannheim city center. The trial against two officers involved for assault in the line of duty resulting in death and negligent homicide by omission is scheduled to begin on January 12.

Police officers are only allowed to use service weapons as a last resort. According to the information provided, it is very rare for people to die as a result in Baden-Württemberg.

Source: www.stern.de