People and animals injured during bull run in Pamplona

At the second bull running event in Pamplona, northern Spain, at least six people and one bull have been injured. The injured runners, including a US citizen, mainly suffered from bruises, according to a spokeswoman for the city hospital on state TV-channel RTVE. One of the bulls was also injured, reported the broadcaster. It had broken off a part of one of its horns during the wild hunt.

The bull running is part of the annual San Fermin Festival. Animal rights activists have been protesting against the traditional event, which has been taking place since 1591. The festival attracts Thousands of tourists from all over the world.

During the run, which has six more to follow until Sunday, many runners fell, although the pavement of the old town has been sprayed with antislip agent for years before the runs. One of the six fighting bulls also landed on the pavement but then stood up again.

The festival in honor of the city saint San Fermin began on Saturday and ends on the coming Sunday. Every day from 8:00 am, six bulls, each weighing around 600 kilograms, are driven through the narrow streets of the old town by tame cattle under the guidance of matadors. During the tests of the predominantly young men, dozens of runners are injured every year. Since 1924, there have been 16 fatalities, the last one in 2009. The bulls are later killed in bullfights.

