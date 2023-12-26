Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewshuthi militiajemenisraelanddronesmissilesfromsouthern israelhamasred seairandronegaza stripshootspentagon:firedus armyunited states central commandrocketshippentagon

Pentagon: US Army shoots down drones and missiles fired by Houthi militia

According to the US Army, it has shot down several drones and missiles fired by the Houthi militia in Yemen over the Red Sea. A total of twelve drones and five missiles were intercepted within ten hours, the US Central Command Centcom announced on Tuesday. No casualties or damage to ships in...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
US destroyer "USS Carney".aussiedlerbote.de
US destroyer "USS Carney".aussiedlerbote.de

Pentagon: US Army shoots down drones and missiles fired by Houthi militia

The Iran-backed Houthi militia had previously stated that it had attacked a merchant ship in the Red Sea and used a number of drones "against military targets" in southern Israel.

Since the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip at the beginning of October, the Houthi militia has repeatedly attacked ships off the coast of Yemen. According to the US Department of Defense, the Hamas-aligned rebels have attacked a total of ten merchant ships with drones and missiles.

The Red Sea is a central trade route through which up to twelve percent of global trade passes. Yemen is located on the Bab-al-Mandeb strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Due to the wave of Houthi attacks on container ships, several shipping companies are now avoiding sailing through the strait. To protect merchant shipping, the USA announced the formation of an international military coalition a few days ago.

The Houthi see themselves as part of the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance" against Israel. In addition to Hamas, this also includes the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Flood a few days ago in Hamburg.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Flood situation remains critical in many places

The weather situation in Germany eased somewhat on Boxing Day, but there is still a risk of flooding in many places. The situation was critical on Tuesday in Lower Saxony, among other places. In the district of Leer, it was possible to prevent dyke breaches at two particularly vulnerable...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest