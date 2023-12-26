Pentagon: US Army shoots down drones and missiles fired by Houthi militia

The Iran-backed Houthi militia had previously stated that it had attacked a merchant ship in the Red Sea and used a number of drones "against military targets" in southern Israel.

Since the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip at the beginning of October, the Houthi militia has repeatedly attacked ships off the coast of Yemen. According to the US Department of Defense, the Hamas-aligned rebels have attacked a total of ten merchant ships with drones and missiles.

The Red Sea is a central trade route through which up to twelve percent of global trade passes. Yemen is located on the Bab-al-Mandeb strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Due to the wave of Houthi attacks on container ships, several shipping companies are now avoiding sailing through the strait. To protect merchant shipping, the USA announced the formation of an international military coalition a few days ago.

The Houthi see themselves as part of the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance" against Israel. In addition to Hamas, this also includes the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Source: www.stern.de