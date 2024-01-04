Study - Pensioners in the Neunkirchen district get more from their pension

According to a study, pensioners in the district of Neunkirchen have the highest purchasing power with their pension in Saarland. According to the analysis published by the Prognos Institute on Thursday, they have a monthly value of 1091 euros. It is not only the absolute amount of the pension that plays a role, but also the price level in the place of residence, which takes into account rental costs, among other things. The study was commissioned by the German Insurance Association in Berlin.

In Saarland, the Saarpfalz district and the district of St. Wendel followed with 1041 euros each. Nationwide, the average pension purchasing power was 1036 euros. In Saarland, pensioners in the Saarlouis district (EUR 1035), the Saarbrücken regional association (EUR 1023) and the Merzig-Wadern district (EUR 962) are below this level.

Viewed nationwide, the ratio of housing costs to pension income is particularly favorable in Gera (EUR 1437), with the Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm in Rhineland-Palatinate bringing up the rear at EUR 856.

The economists related regional housing costs and the average level of pensions for the 400 districts and independent cities in Germany - in each case estimated - and calculated the local purchasing power from this. The data used refers to the year 2021.

"The result is clear. Pensioners live particularly cheaply in eastern Germany," write the authors. "This is because relatively high pensions meet a low cost of living." Following Gera in the top five are four other eastern German municipalities: Chemnitz, Cottbus, Görlitz and the district of Spree-Neisse.

Source: www.stern.de