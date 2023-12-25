Crime - Pensioner locks up telephone service employee

A pensioner in Lichte(Saalfeld-Rudolstadt) locked the employee of a telephone service provider in his home. He did not agree with the man's work, the police said on Sunday. Both the senior citizen and the employee then contacted the police. The man who had been locked up was eventually released. The pensioner was charged with deprivation of liberty.

Source: www.stern.de