International Demonstrations during G20 Summit - Penalties levied during the Rondenbarg trial proceedings

During a trial regarding violent skirmishes between demonstrators and law enforcement during the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg, the court has imposed fines on two accused individuals. The 29-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman were found guilty of rioting and aiding and abetting, along with other charges such as attempted severe physical harm, property damage, and assault on police officers, as the presiding judge of the Hamburg Regional Court announced after a seven-month trial.

These two defendants had been among a group of 150 to 200 opponents to the summit, who hurled stones at police in Rondenbarg, Bahrenfeld, and destroyed traffic signs, a bus stop, a company building, and damaged two vehicles.

Though their involvement in the specific crimes was not confirmed, the judge stated that their involvement in the protest, which aimed to escalate into violence, made them culpable. They wore black or dark clothing and displayed solidarity with stone-throwers and violent protesters, making it simple for them to mingle in the crowd post-incident.

"It's the open display of aggression and the promotion of violent acts that we are penalizing here," the judge declared.

The 29-year-old individual was sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended for two years, for a fine of 15 euros per day, while the 35-year-old was penalized with the same sentence, but with a higher daily fine of 40 euros. Moreover, both defendants are liable for covering the substantial costs of the intricate proceedings, which the judge described as "painful."

The defendants have a week to contest the verdict. The 29-year-old individual hinted that they would seriously consider this option.

