Global Demonstrations Against G20 Summit Leaders - Penalties in the Rondenbarg Trial Concerning the G20 Protests

In the court proceedings over the chaotic conflicts between demonstrators and law enforcement forces during the periphery of the G20 meeting, the Hamburg Regional Court found two individuals guilty and issued fines. A 29-year-old and his 35-year-old accomplice were found guilty of breaching public order and aiding and abetting, along with other offenses like attempting grievous bodily harm, attacking law enforcement officers, and damaging property. Judge Sonja Boddin commented on the decision after a seven-month trial that lasted around two hours.

The pair took part in a march involving 150-200 anti-summit protesters, who hurled stones, traffic signs, a bus stop, a company building, and two automobiles. The march was eventually halted by the police who intervened as the protesters, all clad in black, advanced from a protest site in Volkspark on Rondenbarg Street in the Bahrenfeld district.

Similar to other protesters, the defendants donned dark clothing and demonstrated solidarity with stone-throwers and violent individuals within the crowd, even facilitating their blending in afterward. The judge explained, "We are punishing the outward show of aggression and encouragement of violent acts."

Judge discusses excessive police force

Beyond being part of the so-called "black bloc" of anti-summit protesters, no concrete criminal charges could be levied against the defendants. Yet, they were implicated due to their participation in an assembly intended to aggravate violence, as per the judge. "An altercation was inevitable. It was anticipated that stones would also be hurled at police officers."

In her examination, the judge rejected the defense's claim that police forces initiated violence. "I am convinced that there was excessive police force. This began only after everything had ended. You had already committed an offense."

Court does not impose full penalty desired by prosecution

The 29-year-old received a sentence of 90 days of imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a daily fine of €15, while the 35-year-old was slapped with a 90-day imprisonment sentence, suspended for two years, along with a daily fine of €40. They were also responsible for covering the substantial costs of the intricate trial, which the judge noted would be painful.

The court chose not to impose the full penalty requested by the prosecution: they had demanded 150 days of imprisonment for each, among other things, for severe violation of public order. The court recognized only a minor infraction of public order. Additionally, with a 90-day imprisonment sentence, there would be no criminal record in the convicts' police conduct certificates. The defense had petitioned for acquittal.

An appeal can be filed within a week. The 29-year-old indicated that they would thoroughly review this option.

At the beginning of the January trial, the prosecution proposed dismissing the case if the initial five defendants dissociated from violence and accepted a symbolic fine. This offer was rejected by the two defendants currently under trial.

