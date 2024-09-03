Global Demonstrations Surrounding G20 Summit - Penalties Being Levied for G20 Demonstrations

During the trial regarding the chaotic confrontations between demonstrators and authorities during the 2017 G20 summit, the Hamburg Regional Court handed down penalties to two defendants. A 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were declared guilty of disrupting the peace and aiding and abetting, alongside other charges such as attempted grievous bodily harm, property damage, and attacking law enforcement officers, as the presiding judge declared following a seven-month trial.

These defendants had participated in a protest involving approximately 150 to 200 individuals, where police were bombarded with stones in various locations including Rondenbarg, Bahrenfeld, and damaged various items including traffic signs, a bus stop, a company building, and two vehicles.

Although no particular criminal offense could be confirmed against the defendants, they were found accountable for aiding and abetting by participating in a demonstration intended to instigate violence, according to the judge.

Both defendants were garbed in black or dark attire, similar to other protesters, and displayed support for individuals involved in stone-throwing and violence within the crowd. Furthermore, they assisted the group in evading detection beyond the incidents by facilitating this ability. "The overt display of militancy and promotion of violence is what we are penalizing here," the judge explained.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to 90 days of imprisonment, conditionally postponed for two years, along with a daily fine of 15 euros, while the 35-year-old received the same sentence but with a daily fine of 40 euros. Additionally, both defendants are responsible for covering the substantial costs of the intricate proceedings, which the judge described as "painful."

A complaint can be lodged within a week. The 29-year-old mentioned their intention to meticulously evaluate this opportunity.

