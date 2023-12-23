Minister of the Interior - Pegel thanks emergency services after storm "Zoltan"

After a stormy night for the fire department, police and rescue services, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Minister of the Interior Christian Pegel (SPD) has thanked the emergency services. "Your dedication and commitment allow me and our citizens to feel safe even in such situations at any time of day - and so close to the festive season," said Pegel according to a statement on Friday.

The Minister of the Interior announced that a detailed assessment of the damage caused by storm "Zoltan" would be made in the coming days. It is already known that fallen trees have damaged buildings and blocked roads. In some cases, there were power cuts.

Source: www.stern.de