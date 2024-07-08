Constitutional protection report - Pegel: Right-wing extremism remains the greatest threat to democracy

From Right-wing extremism, according to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD), continues to pose the greatest threat to the democratic community. Right-wing extremists attempted to use the general demonstration scene in 2023 to promote their anti-democratic theses into the mainstream, Pegel said in Schwerin during the presentation of the Constitutional Protection Report in the Parliamentary Control Commission.

The control organ of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state parliament met publicly for the first time. According to the report, approximately 1,855 people are attributed to the right-wing extremist scene in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, which is about 200 more than in 2019. According to Pegel, the share of right-wing extremists among the enemies of the constitution in the northeast is over 50 percent and significantly above the federal average.

Approximately 20 percent would be assigned to the Reichsbürger and Self-Government scene. There are partial overlaps in content between these two groups. According to Pegel, approximately 430 persons and 12 percent are assigned to the left-wing extremist spectrum, and 9 percent to Islamism. In addition to extremist threats, cyber attacks, targeted disinformation, and espionage also pose a growing challenge for security authorities.

In response to the rising threat of right-wing extremism, the SPD government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is strengthening its efforts to protect democracy and the Constitution. In the Constitutional Protection Report presented in Parliament, Christian Pegel, the SPD Interior Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, highlighted the significant increase in right-wing extremists in the region. The report states that approximately 1,855 individuals are linked to the right-wing extremist scene in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, marking a 200-person rise since 2019. Pegel emphasized that right-wing extremists constitute over 50% of the enemies of the constitution in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a figure significantly higher than the national average. During the presentation of the report in Schwerin, Pegel condemned the attempts of right-wing extremists to infiltrate democratic spaces and promote their anti-democratic ideologies. The German government, recognizing the seriousness of right-wing extremism as a threat to internal security, has pledged support to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in its fight against extremism. As the threat of right-wing extremism continues to loom over Germany, the importance of upholding democracy, the Constitution, and protecting against extremist forces remains paramount.

Read also: