Heidenheim - Pedestrian seriously injured in accident

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident in Heidenheim an der Brenz. According to the police on Friday, the 26-year-old, who was under the influence of alcohol, had walked onto the road between two parked cars on Thursday. He was then hit by the car of a 76-year-old man on the road. The 26-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. According to the police, the car was damaged to the tune of around 4,500 euros.

