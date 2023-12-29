Skip to content
Pedestrian seriously injured in accident

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident in Heidenheim an der Brenz. According to the police on Friday, the 26-year-old, who was under the influence of alcohol, had walked onto the road between two parked cars on Thursday. He was then hit by the car of a 76-year-old man on the...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Heidenheim - Pedestrian seriously injured in accident

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident in Heidenheim an der Brenz. According to the police on Friday, the 26-year-old, who was under the influence of alcohol, had walked onto the road between two parked cars on Thursday. He was then hit by the car of a 76-year-old man on the road. The 26-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. According to the police, the car was damaged to the tune of around 4,500 euros.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

