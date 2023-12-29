Heidenheim - Pedestrian seriously injured in accident
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident in Heidenheim an der Brenz. According to the police on Friday, the 26-year-old, who was under the influence of alcohol, had walked onto the road between two parked cars on Thursday. He was then hit by the car of a 76-year-old man on the road. The 26-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. According to the police, the car was damaged to the tune of around 4,500 euros.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de