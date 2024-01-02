Cloppenburg - Pedestrian run over by car and fatally injured

A pedestrian has been run over by a car near Friesoythe (Cloppenburg district) and fatally injured. The 58-year-old pedestrian was initially hit by a first car in the early hours of Monday evening in the dark as he tried to cross a road, police said on Tuesday.

The man was thrown into the oncoming lane and run over by another car in which a 67-year-old woman was driving. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident. The pedestrian was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident.

It was initially unclear exactly how the accident happened. The police believe it was an accident. According to the officers, the pedestrian may have underestimated the speed of the first approaching car.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de