Swabia - Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an 87-year-old man. An expert is to reconstruct the course of the accident.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de