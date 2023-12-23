Skip to content
Pedestrian hit twice: 64-year-old seriously injured

Rhine-Hunsrück district - Pedestrian hit twice: 64-year-old seriously injured

A pedestrian was hit by two cars early on Friday evening between Karbach and Dörth(Rhine-Hunsrück district) and seriously injured. According to the police on Saturday, the 64-year-old was walking along the edge of the L213 and was initially struck by a passing vehicle. As a result, he was pushed further onto the road and was hit head-on by a second car.

According to the report, the man was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter. The country road remained fully closed for the duration of the accident investigation. The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

