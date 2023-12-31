Skip to content
Pedestrian hit by van and seriously injured

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Paderborn. The 23-year-old was hit by the van late on Saturday evening for unknown reasons as she tried to cross a road, according to the police. The woman reportedly fell onto the road and was seriously injured. An ambulance...

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Paderborn - Pedestrian hit by van and seriously injured

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Paderborn. The 23-year-old was hit by the van late on Saturday evening for unknown reasons as she tried to cross a road, according to the police. The woman reportedly fell onto the road and was seriously injured. An ambulance took her to hospital. The 41-year-old driver was uninjured.

