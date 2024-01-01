Pedestrian hit by car: Seriously injured

Skip to content
A 27-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Berlin-Kreuzberg and seriously injured. According to the police on Monday, a 37-year-old driver was driving along Gneisenaustraße shortly before the turn of the year. At the same time, the 27-year-old was crossing the road, allegedly not paying attention to the traffic. The driver was reportedly unable to brake in time and hit the pedestrian. As a result, he is said to have first hit the windshield of the car and then been thrown against another car parked there. Rescue workers took the 27-year-old to hospital for inpatient treatment with head and arm injuries.

According to the police, there is no danger to life. The investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident is ongoing.

