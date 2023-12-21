Unstrut-Hainich district - Pedestrian hit by car on country road and died

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a country road in the Unstrut-Hainich district of northern Thuringia. According to police reports on Thursday, the 41-year-old driver was driving on country road 3176 from Bad Tennstedt towards Klettstedt in Bad Langensalza on Wednesday evening. For initially unexplained reasons, the woman hit the 57-year-old man on the road shortly after leaving the village.

The pedestrian died of his serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The police are investigating the exact circumstances. The L3176 was fully closed for around four hours while the accident was being investigated.

