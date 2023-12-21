Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscartrafficbad langensalzacountry roadwomanthuringiapoliceaccidents

Pedestrian hit by car on country road and died

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a country road in the Unstrut-Hainich district of northern Thuringia. According to police reports on Thursday, the 41-year-old driver was driving on country road 3176 from Bad Tennstedt towards Klettstedt in Bad Langensalza on Wednesday evening....

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Unstrut-Hainich district - Pedestrian hit by car on country road and died

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a country road in the Unstrut-Hainich district of northern Thuringia. According to police reports on Thursday, the 41-year-old driver was driving on country road 3176 from Bad Tennstedt towards Klettstedt in Bad Langensalza on Wednesday evening. For initially unexplained reasons, the woman hit the 57-year-old man on the road shortly after leaving the village.

The pedestrian died of his serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The police are investigating the exact circumstances. The L3176 was fully closed for around four hours while the accident was being investigated.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public