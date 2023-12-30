Hamburg - Pedestrian hit by car: Life-threatening injuries

A 29-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and critically injured in Hamburg early on Saturday morning. The man had wanted to cross the road suddenly on Glockengießerwall in the city center, a police spokesman said in the morning. The driver of an approaching car was no longer able to brake. According to initial findings, there was probably a flashing traffic light system as a warning. The driver of the car was reportedly uninjured. The police are investigating the background to the accident.

