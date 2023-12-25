Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentstrafficnorth rhine-westphalia

Pedestrian hit by car and seriously injured

A 76-year-old man was hit by a car and seriously injured in Iserlohn on Sunday afternoon. According to initial findings, the pedestrian suddenly stepped onto the road, the police reported in the evening. The driver of the car was a 77-year-old man. The pedestrian was taken to hospital....

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic accident - Pedestrian hit by car and seriously injured

A 76-year-old man was hit by a car and seriously injured in Iserlohn on Sunday afternoon. According to initial findings, the pedestrian suddenly stepped onto the road, the police reported in the evening. The driver of the car was a 77-year-old man. The pedestrian was taken to hospital. According to the police, there was initially no danger to life.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Mulde remains tense

The flood situation remains tense in parts of Saxony. On Christmas Day, the second-highest alert level three of the four-level scale was still in force at three gauging stations on the Mulde. Specifically, this affected Golzern near Grimma, the Freiberger Mulde near Leisnig and Kriebstein. The...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest