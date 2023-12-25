Traffic accident - Pedestrian hit by car and seriously injured

A 76-year-old man was hit by a car and seriously injured in Iserlohn on Sunday afternoon. According to initial findings, the pedestrian suddenly stepped onto the road, the police reported in the evening. The driver of the car was a 77-year-old man. The pedestrian was taken to hospital. According to the police, there was initially no danger to life.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de