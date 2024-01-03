Skip to content
Pedestrian hit by car: 80-year-old seriously injured

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Lower Franconia. The 80-year-old man wanted to cross a road in Oberaurach (Haßberge district) with his walking frame on Tuesday. According to police reports on Wednesday, a 37-year-old driver is said to have overlooked the

Lower Franconia - Pedestrian hit by car: 80-year-old seriously injured

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Lower Franconia. The 80-year-old man wanted to cross a road in Oberaurach (Haßberge district) with his walking frame on Tuesday. According to police reports on Wednesday, a 37-year-old driver is said to have overlooked the pedestrian, resulting in a collision. The senior citizen had to be resuscitated on site and was subsequently taken to hospital.

