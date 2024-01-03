Lower Franconia - Pedestrian hit by car: 80-year-old seriously injured
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Lower Franconia. The 80-year-old man wanted to cross a road in Oberaurach (Haßberge district) with his walking frame on Tuesday. According to police reports on Wednesday, a 37-year-old driver is said to have overlooked the pedestrian, resulting in a collision. The senior citizen had to be resuscitated on site and was subsequently taken to hospital.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de